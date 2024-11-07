Ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder leaves current club days after spitting at referee

Hector Herrera is a player that Atletico Madrid supporters will be very familiar with. The Mexican midfielder was at the club from 2019 until 2022, at which stage he departed to join MLS side Houston Dynamo. Over the last two years, he’s developed into a key player for the Texas-based side, although his time there is now ending – and it is ending in disgrace.

Last weekend, Herrera’s Houston Dynamo side were in MLS play-off action against Seattle Sounders. With the match poised at 0-0, he was sent off for spitting at the on-field referee – it was missed initially, by VAR made the call for the dismissal.

Su carta de recomendación para que termine en el Mazatlán o Necaxa… pic.twitter.com/YmJWHZmdEy — Capi Super Girl (@capisupergirl_) November 7, 2024

Houston Dynamo would go on to lose on penalties, meaning that they are now out of contention to win the 2024 MLS Cup. Days on from the incident, it has been announced that Herrera will be leaving, as his contract will not be renewed.

Gracias HH pic.twitter.com/TeNIgdkOLr — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) November 7, 2024

It is not known how much the spitting incident contributed to Herrera’s exit, but considering that he was a key player, it’s likely that it had a significant effect.