European round-up: Athletic Club comeback victory, Real Betis win late on as Real Sociedad falter again

The European football midweek card ended on Thursday, and three more La Liga clubs were in action: Athletic Club travelled to Ludogorets in the early kick-offs, while Real Sociedad also faced Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, and Real Betis hosted NK Celje in the Conference League.

Ludogorets 1-2 Athletic Club

It’s three wins in a row for Athletic Club in the Europa League, as they came from behind to defeat Ludogorets. Erick Marcus opened the scoring for the Bulgarian champions, but second half strikes from Inaki Williams and Nico Serrano ensured a wonderful win for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Real Sociedad

It’s a third winless match in four Europa League games for Real Sociedad, as they fell to defeat in Czechia. Prince Adu opened the scoring for the hosts, and while Orri Oskarsson equalised for La Real, Daniel Vasulin’s 90th minute goal proved to the winner.

Real Betis 2-1 NK Celje

Real Betis have picked up their first league phase victory in this season’s Conference League, and it was a late winner that proved decisive. Natan opened the scoring in the second half, and although Juanju Nieto equalised for the visitors, Juanmi popped up with a goal in the 94th minute to secure all three points.