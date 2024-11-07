Chelsea interested in move for Atletico Madrid starlet with reported €60m asking price

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid were in business during the summer, as Conor Gallagher made the move from Stamford Bridge to the Metropolitano. In 2025, there is a chance that a player goes the other way.

Pablo Barrios has had a strong start to the season, and he has firmly established himself as a regular starter under Diego Simeone. However, this form has seen interest build in his services, and according to information from CaughtOffside, Chelsea are one of the clubs eyeing up a move for the 21-year-old midfielder.

As per the report, Atleti would demand in the region of €60m for Barrios, whom Chelsea are believed to view as a top target. It’s also reported that Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have watched the youngster at some stage.

There is no doubt that Atletico Madrid will be desperate to retain the services of Barrios, who has started to establish himself as a key player in the last few months. It remains to be seen whether they can fight off the reported interest.