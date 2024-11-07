Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona

Barcelona still have concerns over Frenkie de Jong fitness despite recovery

Just hours after Frenkie de Jong started his first match back from injury, a report has emerged claiming Barcelona are still concerned by his physical condition. The 27-year-old wore the captain’s armband against Crvena Zvezda, and played 68 minutes before being replaced by Gavi.

Amid plenty of doubt about his future at Barcelona, one of the factors that will be taken into consideration is the Dutchman’s fitness, say RAC1. They say there those within the club that maintain concerns about his health, despite coming back a month ago. The fact that it took him five months to come back from a sprained ankle generated concern, and de Jong’s attitude during his recovery did not always go down well.

Relations between de Jong and the Barcelona hierarchy are already strained following their attempts to force him out three summers ago, and this information will not go down well with the player in all likelihood. He could probably point to the fact that he was rushed back to fitness in order play key games last season, when they could have been more careful with his recovery.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News