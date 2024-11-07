Barcelona Sporting Director considering options to bring in forward next summer

One of the points of tension at Barcelona in the final months of Xavi Hernandez’s reign was Robert Lewandowski: the Catalan coach was of the mind that the Blaugrana needed to find a new number nine. Manager Hansi Flick has revitalised the 36-year-old though, and his numbers have been excellent this season.

His exceptional form will lead him to a fourth year at Barcelona, as his current deal is extended if he plays at least 45 minutes in half of their games this season – a figure he seems certain to hit. Lewandowski has stated publicly that he believes he has two or three years at the top level left in him though, and Flick is of the same opinion. The Blaugrana coach believes that Lewandowski can do it again next year, and he might have enough in his legs to play for a fifth year at Barcelona too, when he would turn 38.

If he does continue to perform next season, then it is a matter that Lewandowski and Barcelona will discuss calmly, say Sport. The veteran forward and his family are content living in the Catalan capital, and he while his salary descends next season anyway, he would be willing to take a major wage cut if a fifth season was on the table. Earlier this season it was reported that President Joan Laporta was keen to go for a marquee signing, ‘dreaming’ of Erling Haaland, but that has been put off for a year or two given the form of the ex-Bayern hitman.

Sporting Director Deco is a little more wary of relying exclusively on the Polish forward though. His plan is to look for a forward to come in next summer. It would be a player that could help complement Lewandowski, and allow him to rest at times, as well as the other members of the front three. Barcelona do not want to spend much money unless a top opportunity presents itself, and Lille’s Jonathan David, available for free in January, is an option that they are observing with keen interest.

It is news that does not bode well for Pau Victor. Last season’s top scorer for Barca Atletic, Barcelona made his move permanent for €2.7m, and he was the story of their preseason, scoring freely. However his contributions have been minimal since, playing just 173 minutes and making one start (which he scored in). Another addition would suggest that Victor would face an even more reduced role, or even an exit.