Barcelona left disappointed after collapse of €5m money-making venture

During the month of October, it was reported that La Liga were trying to move Barcelona’s fixture against Atletico Madrid, which is scheduled for the 21st of December, from the Estadi Olimpic to the United States, thus becoming the first European league match to be played stateside. However, the project ended up falling through after the needed approval did not arrive.

As reported by Relevo, Barcelona were especially disappointed at the project’s collapse, as it would have been a very using money-making venture for them. The club are struggling with financial problems, and the funds would have been useful in their bid to restore parity as soon as possible.

The idea of a La Liga match in the USA is bound to arise again in the future, and according to the report, it is entirely possible that Barcelona’s home match against Atletico Madrid during the 2025-26 season is considered again by the relevant authoritative bodies.