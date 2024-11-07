Atletico Madrid quoted €40m to sign La Liga midfielder in January

Atletico Madrid failed in a late attempt to sign another midfielder during the summer transfer window, but all that has meant is that their plans have been pushed back to 2025. Diego Simeone wants another addition to his squad in January, and one of the players that has been looked at is Samu Costa.

Costa has had a strong start to the season with Mallorca, and that has attracted Atleti’s attention. According to MD, Simeone sees the Portuguese pivot as being the ideal player to reinforce his midfield options.

However, Atleti’s attempts to sign Costa in January will be made extremely difficult. As per the report, Mallorca intend not to negotiate with anyone that comes for him during the winter – it means that he would only leave if his €40m release clause was activated.

There’s no doubt that Atletico Madrid will not pay this figure, and especially not as a one-off payment. As such, it’s more likely that a move is made next summer.