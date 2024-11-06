“You can’t do that” – Spanish midfielder reflects on Paris Saint-Germain “mistake”

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ander Herrera of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

In recent years, a number of Spanish personnel have made their way to Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique is currently head coach of the reigning Ligue 1 champions, while they also house Euro 2024 winner Fabian Ruiz. Another midfielder to have played for the French giants is Ander Herrera, who was on their books between 2019 and 2022.

Since being taken over by Qatar in 2014, the objective of PSG has been to win the Champions League. However, they have failed to do so in the 10 years since, and as Herrera told Relevo, this is not a particular surprise.

“I think PSG is a super elegant club and I’m super grateful to Nasser (Al-Khelaifi), from whom I also got a great deal. But I think that when the new ownership arrived in Paris, stating in the first press conference the objective of winning the Champions League was a mistake.

“I’m sure they did it from the heart and with the best of intentions, but you can’t do that. Even back then, PSG weren’t even the most successful team in France, yet you’re setting yourself a goal that is very bad and will punish you for it if you don’t achieve it.”

Many managers have fallen foul of PSG’s high expectations, and Luis Enrique could be the next – although he is comfortable in that position for now.