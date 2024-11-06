Wife of Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde goes off at Carlo Ancelotti for substitution – who responds after match

There’s no shortage of criticism for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti currently, after two chastening defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan back-to-back. Even the partners of his star players are voicing their frustration with the Italian.

Often outspoken on Twitter/X, Fede Valverde‘s wife Mina Bonino wasted no time in criticising Carlo Ancelotti for taking off her husband on Tuesday night, as Los Blancos trailed Milan at half-time. Valverde was taken off and Bonino tweeted out, “I have to close this down (Twitter/X), it’s better because I’ll be arrested” in a post she later deleted.

💥 Mina Bonino, mujer de Fede Valverde, estalla en redes tras el cambio de Ancelotti 💬 "Donde mejor juega Fede es de pivote… Jajaja cuando van a entender de una p*** vez que Fede no es extremo?" 🤔 ¿Tú qué piensas? pic.twitter.com/SVkCFUx0l7 — Diario AS (@diarioas) November 5, 2024

In a reply, someone reasoned with Bonino that it was a tactical change, and that there was no need to think too much into it. That was met with derisive response, explainig that “Brother, where Fede plays best is as a pivote. What are you talking about? hahaha When will they f***ing understand for once and for all that Fede is not a winger?”

Ancelotti was asked about the criticism online, and gave a perfectly reasonable explanation for why Valverde had been taken off. Bonino would later delete the tweet.

“Opining on what people think on social media is very complicated. I removed him because he was not at 100%, he had a problem with his back. It seemed like he had recovered because yesterday he trained well, but it seemed to me that he was not in his best physical condition; that’s why I changed him,” he explained in his pres conference afterwards.