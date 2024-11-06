Why Spanish referees have been banned from the Champions League for the last two rounds

While many Spanish fans might jokingly point out that they were not missed, the officials from Spain generally take charge of games in European competition have not been present in the last round of the Champions League, and are not in this one either. The reason comes back to a falling out with UEFA.

According to Cadena Cope, UEFA decided ban Spanish referees for two Champions League rounds as a punishment. There was ire within the governing body after the details of a classified UEFA document appeared in Spanish outlet Relevo. It was related to the handball decision during Euro 2024, when it was decided that Spain‘s Marc Cucurella should not be punished with a penalty for a handball against Germany in the quarter-finals.

That call that brought plenty of anger from the Germany side too, and UEFA have since admitted it was an error. UEFA consider it obvious that the document was leaked in Spain. The Spanish officials will return for the next round of fixtures in the Champions League, in the final weekend of November.