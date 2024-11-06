WATCH: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha score as Barcelona go 4-1 up against Crvena Zvedza

Barcelona are heading towards a third consecutive victory in the league phase of this season’s Champions League. Having led 2-1 at the half time interval, Hansi Flick’s side have now scored twice in four minutes to significantly increase their lead over Crvena Zvedza.

It was Inigo Martinez that opened the scoring for Barcelona, and despite an equaliser from Silas Katompa Mvumpa, they went into half time in the lead courtesy of Robert Lewandowski. Seven minutes into the second period, Lewandowski scored against to make it 3-1 following a wonderful cross from Jules Kounde.

Lewandowski ya mete los goles hasta con la punta de la polla.pic.twitter.com/YnX0ZPFvEt — Mundo Despectivo (@MundoDespectivo) November 6, 2024

And just three minutes after Lewandowski’s second of the evening, Raphinha got himself on the scoresheet too. Kounde was the provider again, as his cutback was driven home by the Brazilian attacker.

🚨🚨| GOAL: GREAT FINISH FROM RAPHINHA!! Red Star Belgrade 1-4 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/b0NdGIxspt — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 6, 2024

Raphinha can't stop scoring 🔥 The Brazilian bags his 12th goal of the season ⚽ pic.twitter.com/vEg5ufW8cE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 6, 2024

Barcelona should be home and hosed now, and they will aim to see this one out without any complications. After an underwhelming second half performance against Espanyol on Sunday, Hansi Flick will be pleased with his side’s display in Belgrade.