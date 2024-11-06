WATCH: Robert Lewandowski on target again as Barcelona re-take lead against Crvena Zvedza

Barcelona had been pegged back in their pursuit of three straight Champions League victories, having taken an early lead against Crvena Zvedza. However, Hansi Flick’s side have now re-established their advantage in Belgrade with only minutes remaining in the first half.

It was Inigo Martinez that scored the opening goal for Barcelona, although that lead was wiped out by Silas Katompa Mvumpa. Fortunately, the Catalans have now gone 2-1 in front on the 43rd minute, with Robert Lewandowski firing home his 18th goal of the season.

O GOL MARCADO POR ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI! pic.twitter.com/zeAAlRU8mS — 𝘿𝙉𝘼 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝙐𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘼 🧬🇧🇷 (@dna_blaugrana) November 6, 2024

Right place, right time Robert Lewandowski slots home to restore the lead for Barcelona 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/AM0AlbadFK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 6, 2024

Raphinha is very unlikely not to add a goal to his earlier assist, but after the ball strikes the post, Lewandowski is on hand to provide a clinical finish – as per usual.

Barcelona needed that goal, as their dominance had been without success since the equaliser. The task now is to ensure that they do not concede in the second half, which would mean another victory in the Champions League.