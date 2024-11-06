WATCH: Fermin Lopez gets in on the act as Barcelona hit fifth goal past Crvena Zvedza

Barcelona are on their way to a third successive victory in the league phase of this season’s Champions League. After previous wins against Young Boys and Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick’s side will also dispatch Crvena Zvedza, who they are now leading 5-1.

Inigo Martinez got the ball rolling for Barcelona early on, and despite Silas Katompa Mvumpa’s equaliser, they would lead at half time courtesy of Robert Lewandowski. It would be 3-1 soon after the interval as Lewandowski scored again, before Raphinha made it 4-1 just minutes after.

The fifth goal has now arrived for Barcelona, and it’s come from substitute Fermin Lopez. Jules Kounde assisted goals three and four for the Catalans, and it was he that set up the young midfielder’s strike in Belgrade.

Fermin Lopez makes it 5. 💫 pic.twitter.com/UYrp1aj3WA — Barça Xtra  (@XtraBarcaa) November 6, 2024

Barcelona have been utterly dominant, and it is a deserved scoreline. Flick will be very proud of his side’s performance in the Serbian capital, no doubt about that.