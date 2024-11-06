WATCH: Crvena Zvezda fire back against Barcelona in Champions League clash

Barcelona are going for a third successive victory in this season’s Champions League, and they had been on course to do so after taking an early lead against Crvena Zvezda. However, the home side have now managed to find a relatively quick-fire equaliser in Belgrade.

The opening goal came from Inigo Martinez, who netted his second goal in the Champions League this season. However, Barcelona’s lead lasted only 15 minutes later, as Silas Katompa Mvumpa has now found the equalising goal for Crvena Zvezda.

SILAS KATOMPA MVUMPA DRAWS CRVENA ZVEZDA LEVEL AGAINST BARCELONA WITH A LOVELY FINISH!!!

On this occasion, Barcelona’s high line has been breached. It’s a fine through ball into the path of Silas, who shows great composure to chip the ball over the onrushing Inaki Pena.

It’s a disappointing setback for Barcelona, who had been comfortable after scoring in the early stages. Hansi Flick must now inspire his side to find a response, as they go in search of another victory in the Champions League.