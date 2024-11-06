Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona lead early on against Crvena Zvezda courtesy of unlikely goalscorer

Barcelona are aiming to make it three consecutive victories in the league phase of the Champions League, with it being Crvena Zvezda standing in their way of their objective on MD4. They are on course to do this, as they have taken an early lead in Belgrade.

It’s an unlikely goalscorer that has found the net for Barcelona: Inigo Martinez. Raphinha’s delightful free-kick is headed back across goal by the veteran defender, who scores his second goal in this season’s Champions League – the first came against Young Boys on MD2.

Barcelona have been so good at scoring early goals in games this season, and that is another one from Martinez, who has been an unsung hero for Hansi Flick’s side over the last few months.

That effort will settle Barcelona down, and they can once again look to control proceedings. As things stand, another Champions League victory is beckoning for the La Liga leaders.

