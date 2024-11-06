WATCH: Barcelona lead early on against Crvena Zvezda courtesy of unlikely goalscorer

Barcelona are aiming to make it three consecutive victories in the league phase of the Champions League, with it being Crvena Zvezda standing in their way of their objective on MD4. They are on course to do this, as they have taken an early lead in Belgrade.

It’s an unlikely goalscorer that has found the net for Barcelona: Inigo Martinez. Raphinha’s delightful free-kick is headed back across goal by the veteran defender, who scores his second goal in this season’s Champions League – the first came against Young Boys on MD2.

Iñigo Martínez swoops at the back post to give Barcelona the lead against Red Star 🦸‍♂️ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/WLg6OD2WY3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 6, 2024

Se habla del gol de Íñigo Martínez, pero poco se habla que Raphinha es quien da la asistencia. El Balón de Oro del brasileño es inevitable.pic.twitter.com/pWkLIu7ILM — Black (@BlxckNews) November 6, 2024

Raphinha puts it on a plate for Iñigo Martinez as Barcelona take the lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/cLHn8kWsmx — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 6, 2024

Barcelona have been so good at scoring early goals in games this season, and that is another one from Martinez, who has been an unsung hero for Hansi Flick’s side over the last few months.

That effort will settle Barcelona down, and they can once again look to control proceedings. As things stand, another Champions League victory is beckoning for the La Liga leaders.