Valencia keen on Segunda standout who could be signed for free in 2025

Valencia have been plagued by financial troubles in recent years, and it has meant that they have often looked towards low-cost options when trying to improve their first team squad. This is surely be the case again in 2025, and one player that falls into this category is being eyed up by club officials.

As reported by MD, Valencia are keen on a move for Alex Sancris, who has been one of the standout performers in Segunda so far this season. The 27-year-old winger has registered three goals and two assists in 10 appearances, although his overall play suggests that his numbers should be even better.

Sancris is out of contract at the end of the season, and Valencia are reported to be one of the several La Liga clubs eyeing up an agreement for next summer. Los Che’s wing options have struggled in recent months, so it would be a solid move to bring him to the Mestalla in 2025.