“This is the way” – Diego Simeone on “important” victory for Atletico Madrid against PSG

Atletico Madrid appear to be back in form. Over the last six days, Los Colchoneros have won three matches, with the latest coming on Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germain.

It was far from straightforward for Atleti, who had to ride several waves from pressure from the hosts. It was worth it in the end when Angel Correa scored the winning goal in the 94th minute, and speaking post-match (via Diario AS), head coach Diego Simeone reflected on the encounter in Paris.

“I told the boys after the bad game we had against Betis we had an important talk and from there the intention of playing against Vic, even if the first goal comes in the 80th minute, is from a team that wants to compete. The match against Las Palmas is about a team that wanted to compete. And today the same thing, the opponent can be superior, but there is something behind that. And we have been working for 12 years, building this situation – this is the way.”

It may be three wins in a row for Atletico Madrid, but Simeone is not getting ahead of himself just yet.

“It’s an important victory, but there’s a long way to go. Not everything was bad after Betis, and not everything is great now.