Thierry Henry tears into Kylian Mbappe – “Jude Bellingham is doing his job”

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe’s start to life as a Real Madrid has not been easy, and he has regularly come under fire for underwhelming performances over the last three months. This continued on Tuesday after Los Blancos lost 3-1 against AC Milan in the Champions League, in another match that the 25-year-old failed to stand out in.

Mbappe’s countryman Thierry Henry spoke on the situation during his punditry appearance on CBS (via Sport), and he did not hold back on his criticism.

“It’s almost always Bellingham that tries to make the runs, makes the team play. He is still the one who tries to break the lines. Who is running and trying to get to the finish line? It’s Bellingham that is doing Mbappe’s job. This can happen from time to time, but not all the time. Do you think Bellingham likes to do these runs to stretch the team? He does it because he has the desire and the will to do it.

“You have to give him time, but he must learn to play as a ‘9’ and have the desire and the will to do so. I think the team is frustrated with him, which I can understand.”

Mbappe’s struggles are epitomising Real Madrid at the moment. Both player and club need to drastically improve doing forward, otherwise it could be a dismal season at the Santiago Bernabeu.