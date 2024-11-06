Real Madrid to address glaring problem during 2025 summer transfer window

Real Madrid’s challenging start to the season continued on Tuesday with a 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan in the Champions League. It is now three defeats across all competitions for Los Blancos, which is already one more than the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign.

Many thought Real Madrid would go to another level this season because of Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, but as it turns out, the bigger impact has been a negative one – that being Toni Kroos’ absence. The now-retired German midfielder has been a huge miss, and Ancelotti cannot seem to find a solution.

Real Madrid believed that a replacement was not needed during the summer, but as per Marca, they have now changed their stance. As of now, the intention is for a new midfielder to be signed next summer.

Rodri Hernandez has been strongly linked in recent weeks, although it is not certain who Real Madrid’s primary target is at this stage. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who they opt for in 2025.