Real Madrid squad fed up with Kylian Mbappe work-rate – report

One of the central frustrations at Real Madrid with their recent form has been the most basic of requirements for a top team – running. Los Blancos have struggled to match up to their opponents in terms of the distance they are covering, and some players are now being called out for their lack of effort.

Following reports that the Real Madrid dressing room has become tense in recent weeks, Relevo delve into more detail about some of the grievances. On Tuesday night, Ancelotti told the media that “I can’t say my players are lazy, but it is true that in these moments we are unable to work effectively as a collective.”

After seeing Rafael Leao and Raphinha give Lucas Vazquez serious problems, #RealMadrid have decided the right-back position cannot wait until the summer. It is their priority for the January transfer window. (Marca) pic.twitter.com/lSxFlV39IA — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

Their information from the dressing room is that the majority believe there are exceptions to that rule, starting with Kylian Mbappe. The lack of intensity, commitment and team spirit from Mbappe without the ball, and while trying to press, is a key factor in their defensive structure breaking down so easily of late. Mbappe ran just 8km against Milan, while the fittest players are covering 12-13km in the same time. The dressing room is still friendly, and there is a good camaraderie, but it is not as united as it once was.

It is something that has been picked up on often by the media in Spain in recent weeks. Ancelotti said several weeks ago that he ‘wants Mbappe to score goals, not defend’, but that contrasts with the noises coming out of the club over the past week. Following the Clasico defeat, the message was that Los Blancos had been working on their defensive structure and pressing, something that was not evident against AC Milan – starting with Mbappe.