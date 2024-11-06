Real Madrid President Florentino Perez will choose Kylian Mbappe over Vinicius Junior if necessary

Real Madrid are yet to click this season, and one of the areas of concern is up front. While Carlo Ancelotti managed to balance out their attack perfectly with Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior running the show, this year the arrival of Kylian Mbappe has discombobulated the Real Madrid frontline.

Bellingham is playing out of position, Rodrygo has been in and out of the side, and Mbappe is out of position too. Ancelotti has elected to use Mbappe through the middle rather than Vinicius, and his camp are concerned with his start to life in the Spanish capital. They fear they have made an error in terms of their sporting strategy for Mbappe, and if they continue to use Mbappe as a number nine, then his career could stall.

Sacking Carlo Ancelotti during the season is no longer off the table for #RealMadrid. Previously, it was felt that he would see out the season come what may, but the results of the team has sewn doubts beyond what those at the club expected. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/pQZf3zS4LO — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

Part of the issue, as per Sport, is that Vinicius is frankly more decisive currently, hence a reluctance to move him from the position Mbappe would like to call his own. The local press are beginning to turn on Mbappe though, which has them worried. If the pair cannot coexist though, Mbappe and his family know that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez will choose him over Vinicius.

It is still very early on in Mbappe’s Real Madrid career, and the club will no doubt feel they have plenty of time to ensure the pair do find a manner of playing together effectively. Nevertheless, it should not go unnoticed that these reports come after several months in which Vinicius has been consistently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the biggest contract in football history.