Real Madrid President backs Carlo Ancelotti over lunch – two managers in mind in case of emergency

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been under the cosh before, but a 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey in 2023 helped to clear up those doubts. However he has at least two more months before Los Blancos face their arch enemies again, and plenty of work to do inbetween.

Ancelotti met with Real Madrid’s hierarchy after their defeat to AC Milan, and affirmed that he felt he could still turn things around. Today, President Florentino Perez was present at the Valdebebas training ground, and had lunch with Ancelotti, say Marca. During that lunch, Perez and the other higher-ups expressed the need for a reaction on the pitch, but tried to instal calm and back their manager.

After seeing Rafael Leao and Raphinha give Lucas Vazquez serious problems, #RealMadrid have decided the right-back position cannot wait until the summer. It is their priority for the January transfer window. (Marca) pic.twitter.com/lSxFlV39IA — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

They also say that Los Blancos have not been in contact with any other managers over replacing the Italian. Real Madrid have no plans to sack Ancelotti imminently, and do not feel the situation is as bad as it was under Julen Lopetegui or Rafael Benitez, the last managers to be sacked midseason.

If they did feel forced to act in light of results, then Ancelotti’s replacement until the end of the season would come from within. Sporting Director Santi Solari or Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez would take over if necessary, but that is still described as far away.

It is only natural that the club have moved to back Ancelotti, as is often seen with the dreaded public vote of confidence. Thankfully for Ancelotti, it has not reached that point, but this report does contradict others that have emerged today, noting that if the coming weeks are not accompanied by victories, then Ancelotti will face the consequences. With a nine-point gap (Real Madrid have a game in hand) already to Barcelona, they will not want to see any more dropped points in La Liga either.