Real Madrid met with Carlo Ancelotti to discuss future at club after AC Milan loss

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is under no illusions that he is under serious pressure, as a result of their recent form, and most notably defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan. If he was, then the club have removed any of that doubt.

According to Marca, Real Madrid’s top brass met with Ancelotti last week, following their harrowing defeat to Barcelona, in which they expressed their calm and support in Ancelotti to revert the side’s poor run.

However the nature of the meeting was different after another passive performance against AC Milan, and an equally concerning result. Shortly after the match against Milan, Ancelotti met with the club’s hierarchy again, as they wanted to get his thoughts in the heat of the moment. Ancelotti was asked whether he felt capable of turning things around, and whether he still felt he had the confidence of the players.

Currently the club do not have the feeling they had just before the exits of Rafael Benitez, or Julen Lopetegui, and there is still a dialogue and relationship in existence. Ancelotti told the club that he still believes the footballers believe in what they are doing, despite the worrying contrast to that statement on the pitch.

Most expected a response from Real Madrid on Tuesday night against a Milan side that lies seventh, and had been beaten in three of their last six ties. As much as the result was a concern for Los Blancos and their hopes in Europe this season, the performance was arguably their worst of the season, even taking into account their battering at the hands of Barcelona.