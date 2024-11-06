Real Madrid identify Bundesliga talent as top defensive target for next summer

Real Madrid will be back in the market for a central defender next summer, after missing out on Leny Yoro last time round. It is one of the positions they are most concerned about, as per the latest in the Spanish capital.

The uncertainty over recovery of David Alaba, combined with the lack of depth have made the position a priority for Los Blancos next summer, say Marca. Equally, neither of Eder Miltao or Antonio Rudiger have impressed this season, and their only other alternatives are Aurelien Tchouameni playing out of position, or Jesus Vallejo, who is to be let go next summer at the end of his contract.

As per @AranchaMOBILE, Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out for a month with a sprained ankle. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/yiryr4DAQA — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

They detail that while Real Madrid are looking at various options, the name that heads their shortlist is RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba. The French central defender recently signed a new deal with Leipzig until 2029, but Los Blancos do not believe that will get in the way of any move.

Lukeba, 21, has impressed since joining the Bundesliga challengers, and reportedly has a €90m release clause in his deal. Rarely do Real Madrid spend quite so much on their signings unless they believe them to be a generational talent, but with both Rudiger and Alaba into their thirties, it is a position they need to address sooner rather than later. Chelsea have also looked at Lukeba too.