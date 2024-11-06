Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe frustrated with Carlo Ancelotti’s use of him

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has 8 goals in his first 15 Real Madrid games, which by any normal standards, is a solid return. The French forward does not have normal standards though, and with Los Blancos struggling at the start of the season, he increasingly frustrated.

That is mostly down to his position. Carlo Ancelotti has been using him through the middle, with some freedom to move wide, but mostly Vinicius Junior coming off the left side instead – where Mbappe wants to play. It’s an issue that caused conflict for him and Neymar Junior while at Paris Saint-Germain, and a battle that Mbappe ended up winning.

Kylian #Mbappe does not see himself as a number nine. He has much less space than he is used to, and fewer chances, resulting in no shortage of frustration from the Frenchman. (Sport) #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/J4eiH712VI — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

As per Sport, Mbappe simply does not see himself as a number nine. He is currently less decisive than Vinicius, hence the reluctance to move the Brazilian through the middle, a position he is theoretically less given to. The 25-year-old feels that his usage is a key part of the reason for his underwhelming performances, and is not happy playing through the middle.

This report comes off the back of prior leaks that the atmosphere in the Real Madrid dressing room has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. Compatriot and former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema recently told Mbappe that he would have to accept that role as a nine, but so far, he appears to be struggling with that.