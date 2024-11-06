Real Madrid Directors open the door to midseason dismissal for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have not sacked a manager midseason since 2019, more than five years ago, when both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari lost the same job in that season. However Carlo Ancelotti is now in danger of breaking that streak.

The Italian coach looked lost and admitted to being ‘sunk’ after AC Milan’s 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Relevo say that Ancelotti’s immediate future is now under threat. Previously it had not been considered a realistic option to dismiss Ancelotti during the season, even if a lack of success could have cost him his position at the end of the season.

#RealMadrid's hierarchy met with Carlo Ancelotti last night after the #ACMilan defeat to gauge his thoughts on the direction of the team. (Marca) #UCL pic.twitter.com/wFXSGKEZhc — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

Now, there is no doubt that his job security is in question – the fact that none of the areas of the team are functioning is a symptom of Ancelotti being one of the primary problems, as per the report. If Ancelotti does not win in the coming weeks, then Real Madrid will feel that their hand is forced to address the matter.

Los Blancos host Osasuna this weekend at the Bernabeu, before traveling to Leganes and then a key clash with Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield. Getafe, Athletic Club and Girona follow on from that. Many expect Xabi Alonso to take over next summer, but it would be an awkward task for Real Madrid to find a stopgap. Recent reports also say that Ancelotti met with Real Madrid’s hierarchy after the Milan defeat to discuss whether he should continue.