Predicted Teams Crvena Zvezda-Barcelona: Team news and line-ups as Hansi Flick to ignore rotations

Barcelona face a hostile trip to Belgrade Wednesday night for their 21:00 CEST kick-off against Crvena Zvezda at the Marakana. The Blaugrana are in fine form currently, and Hansi Flick is not expected to tinker much with his line-up.

According to Sport, Barcelona will make just two changes to his side against the Serbian giants, with Jules Kounde returning to the line-up in place of Hector Fort, and Frenkie de Jong coming in for Pedri. It would be the Dutchman’s first start since re-injuring his ankle in April against Real Madrid.

Sport say that it will be more or less a full strength team for #FCBarcelona this evening in Belgrade, as they take on Crvena Zvezda. De Jong and Kounde are the only changes from the derby win this weekend. pic.twitter.com/y8nPdX9orf — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

According to MD, de Jong will miss out for Pedri through, but both agree Dani Olmo will get his second successive start. Flick is without Ronald Araujo, who is thought to be in the final stages of his recovery, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Eric Garcia, Marc Bernal and Ferran Torres through injury.

Frenkie de Jong has many options to start tomorrow. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 5, 2024

Crvena Zvezda have their own injury doubts too, with Peter Olayinka, Adem Avdic, Vanja Drkusic, Nemanja Radonjic, Mirko Ivanic and Ognjen Mimovic all fitness concerns. Silas and Cherif Ndiaye are expected to be the main threats up front, while teenager Andrija Maksimovic has promised to outdo Lamine Yamal.

They will operate in front of a solid midfield in Rade Krunic and Timi Elsnik, with the experienced Uros Spajic marshalling the backline. The Serbian champions will do what they can to be the first side to get the better of Barcelona’s high line with their pace in behind.