Pictures show gruesome injury suffered by Barcelona star during Crvena Zvedza victory

Barcelona made it three Champions League victories in a row on Wednesday, as they defeated Crvena Zvedza 5-2 in Belgrade. It was a relatively comfortable evening for the Catalans, although it was not without casualties.

During the second half, Pau Cubarsi had to be replaced by Sergi Dominguez another he took a blow to his face. While it’s not expected to be a serious injury, images uploaded to Instagram by Barcelona teammate Gavi shows just how much damage was done to the 17-year-old central defender.

🚨 Así está la cara de Pau Cubarsí vía instagram de Gavi: pic.twitter.com/fC3BTsevBn — Carpetas Blaugranas (CB) (@carpetasFCB) November 6, 2024

Cubarsi has been a mainstay in Barcelona’s defence so far this season, and although that should continue this weekend against Real Sociedad, the damage done to his face will be a slightly concern for head coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona would be in trouble if Cubarsi was unable to face La Real on Sunday, as Dominguez is the only other centre-back that would be available for selection – Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are all injured.