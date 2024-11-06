More gloom at Real Madrid after double injury blow – midfielder out for a month

After a rough two weeks for Real Madrid, things are not showing any sign of improvement any time soon. Their defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League has been compounded by two injury concerns.

Arancha Rodriguez broke the news that French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out for a month, following a sprained ankle during their clash with the Rossoneri. He was withdrawn at half-time, alongside Fede Valverde.

Aurélien Tchouameni sufre un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo. Estará de baja 1 mes aproximadamente. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 6, 2024

The Uruguayan also has lower back pain, and is a doubt for their weekend clash with Osasuna, although Rodriguez also believes he will be fit for that clash. Valverde had been nursing the issue last week, but looked to have recovered for their Champions League clash.

Outside of long-term absentees David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, it looked as if Real Madrid were finally getting close to full fitness, with Thibaut Courtois the only other remaining absence. He is expected back after the international break, but Tchouameni will now be out for the rest of November.

He will miss games against Osasuna (H), Leganes (A), Liverpool (A), Getafe (H), and will be touch and go for their trip to San Mames to face Athletic Club. Tchouameni has come in for heavy criticism of late, and his position was coming under threat. Eduardo Camavinga will likely take over more of his minutes.