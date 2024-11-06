Kylian Mbappe comes under fire from Real Madrid teammates for lack of leadership

Real Madrid were expected to go up another level this season because of the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. However, things have not panned out that way at all so far, and the French attacker has come into criticism in particular because of his underwhelming start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s not only the media and supporters that aren’t happy with Mbappe, as it’s also been reported that his teammates are not best pleased either. Not only are they unhappy about his work rate whilst on the pitch, Relevo also say that the 25-year-old has been criticised internally for not being one of the players to stand up and take responsibility in the dressing room.

Mbappe has been keen to stay under the radar since joining Real Madrid in the summer, as his intention was not to be a disruptive figure. However, it now appears that this approach has backfired, as his teammates reportedly see him as showing a lack of leadership both on and off the pitch.