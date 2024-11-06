Injury time winner secures sensational victory for Atletico Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain

After back-to-back defeats in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid have bounced back in fine style. Diego Simeone’s side have defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Parc des Princes, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 success.

ATLETICO MADRID WINS IT IN THE LAST SECOND OF THE GAME! OH MY GOD!!!!!! VAMOOOOSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/ypahn82XWQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 6, 2024

It was an early goal that had PSG in the lead, as Clement Lenglet’s disastrous error allowed Ousmane Dembele to set up teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery for the opener. However, Atleti would respond a few minutes later as Nahuel Molina found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

PSG dominated the second half, and they came close several times to scoring their second of the evening. However, it did not come, and it was Atleti that stole victory in the 94th minute as substitute Angel Correa fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It is a smash-and-grab victory for Atletico Madrid, but they will not care one bit. Their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League look much rosier now, as they move on to six points in the league phase.