“If I had known” – Hansi Flick admits “mistake” during Barcelona’s victory over Crvena Zvedza

Barcelona continued their sparkling form this season with a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Crvena Zvedza in the Champions League on Wednesday. The result takes the Catalans into sixth place in the league phase standings after fourth matchdays

Hansi Flick was pleased with his side’s performance, especially after the poor second half display against Espanyol on Sunday (via MD).

“I’m very happy and I really value what we’re doing. We played very well with the ball and also defending and pressing well. We pushed for 90 minutes. It’s not easy to be focused the whole game against a team like Crvena Zvezda.”

Robert Lewandowski scored twice on Wednesday, taking his Champions League goals tally to 99. Flick admitted that he did not know about the possibility of reaching 100, which is why the Barcelona striker was withdrawn after 78 minutes.

“If I had known, maybe I wouldn’t have changed it. His first goal was very important because after it went 1-1 I was afraid that the team could fall back.

“Is it better for him to hit 100 goals at home? Honestly, I don’t think about these things. We need the players in the best conditions. We play on Sunday again.”