“I think it’s silly” – La Liga veteran Dani Parejo hits out at UEFA over Nations League

Villarreal have been one of the teams affected most by Storm DANA. Last weekend, their La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano was called off, after the Spanish Football Federation decided that no matches in the Valencia community, where the worst of the devastation has been, would be played.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (via Relevo), Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo spoke on the matter, while also addressing the claims that no matches should have been played in La Liga, rather than only the ones involving his side and Valencia.

“It is a difficult and complicated situation because of what is happening to thousands of people. It is impressive to see people who are moving from all over Spain even abroad to help those who are in a bad way, when those who could have been there have not been. Until you go there you don’t know the magnitude of the problem, I personally have gone there to help do our bit since those who should have gone before have not gone. The town is always there.

“I think football is a business. It moves what it moves, it generates what it generates and in the end, everyone wants more and more. I think that there are competitions that are to generate money – for me, the Nations League is to generate money. I think it’s silly that they play again to play another tournament after having been European champions, which is much more beautiful and important.”