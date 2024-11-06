Four changes that Real Madrid’s hierarchy want to see from Carlo Ancelotti in the coming weeks

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is under severe pressure, with results ultimately dictating his immediate fate. Beyond the results and poor performances though, there are several factors frustrating his bosses.

Perhaps the most egregious gripe that President Florentino Perez and the board at Real Madrid have is over youngsters Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe. They do not understand why they have been starved of minutes and opportunities, despite showing in the game time they have had just how good they can be.

Another problem working against Ancelotti, as per Relevo, is Jude Bellingham. The Englishman’s failure to score this season, and his poor form is seen as a consequence of Ancelotti’s constant changing of his role, and inability to give him the same freedom to move as he had last season.

Sacking Carlo Ancelotti during the season is no longer off the table for #RealMadrid. Previously, it was felt that he would see out the season come what may, but the results of the team has sewn doubts beyond what those at the club expected. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/pQZf3zS4LO — Football España (@footballespana_) November 6, 2024

Finally, his faith in Aurelien Tchouameni, which did seem to be exhausted against AC Milan as the Frenchman was withdrawn at half-time, goes well beyond the patience with him in the Directors’ box. Eduardo Camavinga is much more favoured as the anchorman by the higher-ups in Madrid. Diario AS do say that his performance against the Rossoneri may have been the final straw for Ancelotti, and he is starting to change his opinion on the Frenchman.

The pressure is on for Ancelotti, and whether he addresses the specific issues that Perez and the board have with his coaching or not, he requires wins to continue in the job. Ultimately, if performances and results are going well, Ancelotti will be left to do his job as he pleases, but while they are not, he will face significant pressure to cater to the tastes of his superiors.