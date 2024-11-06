Espanyol-Valencia postponed as Spanish Football Federation approve La Liga request

Earlier this week, it was reported that Valencia had requested the postponement of this weekend’s match against Espanyol, which had been due to take place at the Stage Front Stadium in Barcelona. It comes amid the continued devastation of the Valencia community after Storm DANA last week.

Valencia’s fixture against Real Madrid last weekend was called off by the Spanish Football Federation, and they have now done the same to the match against Espanyol. On Wednesday, La Liga confirmed that the request to play the fixture at a later date had been approved, meaning that the match will not take place on Saturday evening. Furthermore, the Segunda fixture between Tenerife and Levante will also not be played.

🚨 Nota informativa. El Juez de Competiciones ha fallado favorablemente a la solicitud de aplazamiento de LALIGA del @RCDEspanyol – @valenciacf de la jornada 13 de LALIGA EA SPORTS y el @CDTOficial – @LevanteUD de la jornada 14 de LALIGA HYPERMOTION.https://t.co/rDsaS7T7Sl pic.twitter.com/4VZpnktosX — LALIGA Corporativo (@LaLigaCorp) November 6, 2024

It means that Valencia and Espanyol will not play again until after the international break. For the former, their match against Real Betis, which is set for the 23rd of November, will be their first fixture in four weeks. Los Percios face a Catalan derby against Girona in their next La Liga encounter.