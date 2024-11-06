Dressing room atmosphere at Real Madrid has become ‘tense’ after recent results – report

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has signalled on numerous occasions over the last three seasons that the key to their successes is the atmosphere in the dressing room, and the positive working environment. The question was asked after their defeat to AC Milan, is that atmophere still healthy?

Ancelotti denied any change in the atmosphere in the last five months, which have seen Los Blancos go from the euphoria of a 15th Champions League, to suffering more defeats this season than in the entirety of the last campaign.

“No, the dressing room is healthy. Obviously there will be a lot of criticism now, especially about the attitude, the training… but this has happened many times in the past. And what people think, we have to accept. Accept the reality that we are not doing well now and we have to do better. Because it is very difficult to reach the end of the season like this,” Ancelotti said after the match.

However reports emanating out of the Spanish capital have contradicted the Italian. The Athletic say that following the exit of Toni Kroos, and the injury to Dani Carvajal, there is a lack of personality in the side currently. In light of recent results, the atmosphere in the dressing has become ‘tense’.

There is little else Ancelotti could say publicly without sparking more of a backlash, and there is little he can do about the loss of Kroos or Carvajal either. The potential rifts can be seen on the pitch too. Jude Bellingham has cut a frustrated figure, while when Aurelien Tchouameni played an errant pass for Milan’s second goal on Tuesday night, Vinicius Junior, who was closest, did not try to win the ball back in his own half, but threw up his arms in exasperation.