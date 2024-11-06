Barcelona produce five-star performance to secure third consecutive Champions League victory

After back-to-back victories against Young Boys and Bayern Munich, Barcelona have made it three wins in a row in this season’s Champions League. Hansi Flick’s side were at their destructive best against Crvena Zvedza, whom they defeated 5-2 in Belgrade.

Barcelona took the lead inside the opening 12 minutes, as Raphinha’s lovely free-kick was headed home by Inigo Martinez for his second Champions League goal of the season. However, the advantage did not last too long as Silas produced an equalising goal for Crvena Zvedza.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they were able to hit the front again just before half time as Robert Lewandowski fired home his 18th goal of the season after Raphinha’s effort had struck the woodwork.

10 minutes into the second period, Barcelona had moved 4-1 ahead. Lewandowski grabbed his second of the evening, before Raphinha fired home from the edge of the penalty area – both goals were assisted by Jules Kounde.

Late on, there were two more goals in Belgrade. Fermin Lopez would make it 5-1 from another Kounde assist, before Milson fired home a late consolation goal for Crvena Zvedza.

It’s another excellent result and performance from Barcelona, who are now inside the top eight in the league phase standings.