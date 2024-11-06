Al-Hilal considering Neymar Junior exit in January – could leave on a free

Neymar Junior has seen the latter half of his career defined by injuries, and when it comes to his time at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, almost the entire time has been a fitness nightmare for the Brazilian. The 32-year-old only recently returned to action after a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament issue, but has picked up a muscle injury again.

Paying him a large fortune on a two-year deal, Neymar has played just seven games for Al-Hilal, and with just six months left on his deal in January, they are ready to cut their losses. As per Action Ma3 Waleed, via Sport, they are seriously considering not only an exit for Neymar, but terminating his contract, as they have grown tired of his injury issues. They will open the exit door for him in January, and are on the hunt for their next star, although their dream is to poach Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

The mercurial playmaker has been linked with a number of destinations ever since he went to Saudi Arabia, including Barcelona, with President Joan Laporta wondering about a marquee signing to fill the stands when they return to Camp Nou. Neymar is reportedly keen on a return, but is also open to Inter Miami or Santos. The former would reunite him with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, while the latter would see him back at his first love.