“We are facing the best team in Europe” – Barcelona glowingly praised ahead of Champions League clash

Barcelona are aiming to make it three Champions League victories in a row on Wednesday, as they take on Red Star Belgrade in their MD4 league phase clash. The Catalans are overwhelming favourites to continue their astounding form, although their opponents are European football veterans.

Red Star Belgrade have pulled off many a shock in the past, and they will be quietly confident of doing so again. However, they know that the task at hand will be extremely difficult, and this was explained to the media by their head coach, Vladan Milojevic (via MD).

“It is very difficult to say that (they have any weaknesses). We have to concentrate and face them in the best possible way to try to achieve what we planned in training to present ourselves in front of the full stands in our stadium. We are facing the best team in Europe, Barcelona are at their best in all moments of the game. They play with inspiration, enthusiasm and full of self-confidence.”

Barcelona lost their only other Champions League away match this season (2-1 vs AS Monaco), so it won’t be easy for a victory to be picked. Nevertheless, Hansi Flick’s side will be confident, as they should be.