WATCH: Real Madrid heading for second Champions League defeat as AC Milan make it 3-1

Real Madrid are heading towards a second defeat of the season in the league phase of the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost away to Lille on MD2, and with not long to go against AC Milan, they have now gone 3-1 behind at the Santiago Bernabeu.

An action-packed first half saw three goals. Malick Thiaw opened the scoring for the visitors, before Vinicius Junior equalised from the penalty spot. However, former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata would fire home before the interval to make it 2-1 to Milan.

With 20 minutes remaining, Milan have now stretched their advantage courtesy of Tijjani Reijnders. It’s a wonderful run from Rafael Leao to get away from Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez, and his cross is turned home by the Dutch midfielder.

What a run from Rafael Leão to set up Tijjani Reijnders and silence the Santiago Bernabéu 🤯 pic.twitter.com/94RcMwnTJH — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 5, 2024

Real Madrid are all at sea, and barring another big fightback, it will be two defeats in four Champions League matches this season. It would also be back-to-back losses, after the thumping in El Clasico 10 days ago.