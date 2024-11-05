WATCH: Real Madrid fire back against AC Milan as Vinicius Junior scores from penalty spot

Real Madrid fell behind for the third successive Champions League match in the early stages of their MD4 clash against AC Milan, meaning that another comeback win would be required by Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Fortunately, their halfway to achieving that after grabbing a quick-fire equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Malick Thiaw that opened the scoring for the visitors, but the lead lasted only 10 minutes. Vinicius Junior made the goal all on this own – he was fouled by Emerson Royal inside the penalty area, before dusting himself off to score from 12 yards.

𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒍. 𝑨𝒔. 𝒀𝒐𝒖. 𝑳𝒊𝒌𝒆. 🥶 Vinicius Jr sends Mike Maignan the wrong way with a classy panenka 😎 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/IG9FFDZgVh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2024

Vinicius Jr PANENKA vs Maignan! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fl5voRe1om — TC (@totalcristiano) November 5, 2024

Vini Jr. goes for the Panenka vs. Mike Maignan 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/VkPPG2NOYN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 5, 2024

It’s a cool penalty from Vinicius, as he waits for Mike Maignan to dive before calmly chipping the ball down the middle of the Milan goal. It’s a fourth in the Champions League this season for the Brazilian superstar, who is now up to nine across all competitions.

Real Madrid needed a quick response, and they have got out. They are now in a significant better position to go on and win this one.