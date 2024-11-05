Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind for third successive Champions League match as AC Milan score early

After securing a memorable comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund on MD3, Real Madrid are aiming for back-to-back wins in the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are taking on AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, but inside the opening stages, they have fallen behind.

It’s the third successive match in the competition that Los Blancos have conceded first. On this occasion, it is German defender Malick Thiaw that has scored for Milan.

It’s a lovely corner from Christian Pulisic, and Thiaw’s bullet header leaves Andriy Lunin, still in goals as Thibaut Courtois’ recovery is taking longer than expected, with no chance of keeping the ball out of the net.

Real Madrid’s start to the season has been very, very challenging. Ancelotti cannot seem to fully get things right at the moment, and he will need another comeback if Los Blancos are to take home another victory.

