WATCH: Alvaro Morata haunts Real Madrid as AC Milan re-take lead in Champions League clash

Real Madrid’s defence of their Champions League title has not been straightforward. They needed late goals to defeat Stuttgart on MD1, before falling to 1-0 loss at Lille two weeks later. Carlo Ancelotti’s came back to 2-0 down to win 5-2 against Borussia Dortmund on MD3, and they will need another comeback against AC Milan, whom they are now losing 2-1 to.

Malick Thiaw gave the visitors the lead early on at the Santiago Bernabeu, although that was soon cancelled out by Vinicius Junior’s goal from the penalty spot. However, Milan have re-taken the lead just before half time, and it’s Alvaro Morata that has netted against his former employers.

Andriy Lunin makes a fine save to deny Rafael Leao, but Morata is on hand to turn home the rebound – the striker, who also played for Atletico Madrid until the summer, chose to celebrate.

It’s a disaster for Real Madrid, and they will need another big second half performance if they are to come away with victory in this one.