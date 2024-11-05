Valencia request suspension of third game following DANA storm damage

As the Valencian Community continues to try and pick up the pieces following the brutal DANA storm tragedy, football looks as if it will remain halted for the time being. Valencia and Levante have requested the suspension of their home games this weekend.

Los Che were due to travel to Espanyol this Saturday, and Levante were pitted against Tenerife at home, and have made an official request to La Liga to have those games postponed, after their fixtures last weekend against Real Madrid and Malaga were pushed, as were their Copa del Rey ties against Parla Escuela and Pontevedra. They consider it an opportune moment for games to be put off, allowing for another three weeks before their next fixture.

El @valenciacf y el @LevanteUD solicitan el aplazamiento de sus próximos partidos en @LaLiga Encuentros previstos ante el @RCDEspanyol y @CDTOficial, respectivamente Solo ha pasado una semana desde que se produjera la catástrofe de la DANA y la situación sigue siendo muy grave — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) November 5, 2024

Neither side considers their players or the club mentally in the right place to be able to compete at 100%, given the horror and magnitude of the tragedy. Valencia have also seen Yarek Gasiorowski and Cesar Tarrega helping out with the clean-up effort above and beyond what the rest of the squad have down. Right-back Ruben Iranzo has been working tirelessly too, say Relevo, and has sustained a minor injury as a result.

Valencia face Real Betis at Mestalla on the 23rd of November in their first game back after the break, while Levante are due to host Elche. It is worth remembering that remains are still being recovered in the areas worst hit, with the confirmed death toll at 215 following the grim scenes last week. The worst impact is not yet a week in the past.