“The competition is good” – Barcelona star unfazed by competition for places

Barcelona are aiming for three victories in a row in this season’s Champions League, and they can achieve that feat with a win against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday. Hansi Flick’s side will go into that one as firm favourites, having had a sensational start to the 2024-25 season.

Flick himself has been credited with Barcelona’s stark turnaround from last season, and midfielder Fermin Lopez believes that it is merited (via MD).

“The coach gives us a lot of confidence and security when it comes to playing. He helps us all and it is being seen on the pitch. We are working well and achieving great results. It’s largely because of the coach. Since he arrived he has helped us a lot and we have all improved. This year we are a very strong team, even though we are practically the same. I’m sure we’ll achieve great things.”

Fermin is aiming to return to the starting line-up for the match in Belgrade, although it will be difficult to do so as Dani Olmo, his direct competitor, scored twice against Espanyol on Sunday. Nevertheless, the Barcelona youngster is unfazed by the challenge.

“It’s true that there are many players in midfield with a lot of quality, but the competition is good. We all try to improve. When the coach needs it, I’ll give it my all.”