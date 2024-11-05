Spain manager Luis de la Fuente amazed by Barcelona starlet as call-up beckons

Long-term injuries to Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Marc Bernal meant that Marc Casado was thrust into a regular starting role for Barcelona at the beginning of the season. It was a sink or swim test for the 21-year-old, and there is no doubt that it has been the latter.

Casado has had an outstanding season up until now, and it’s expected that he will soon be rewarded with his first-ever Spain call-up. As reported by Diario AS, head coach Luis de la Fuente is considering including him in his squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland.

According to the report, de la Fuente has been amazed by Casado’s development since the start of the season. He was playing for Barcelona’s B team last season, but only a few months on, he is now a regular starter for the most in-form team in Europe.

As well as Casado, de la Fuente is also believed to be considering a first-time Spain call-up for Samu Omorodion, who has been in spectacular goalscoring form for FC Porto.