Real Madrid stumble again as AC Milan claim impressive Champions League victory

Real Madrid’s challenging start to the season has continued, after Carlo Ancelotti’s have lost for the second time in four Champions League matches – the Italian coach’s reunion with his former club was not a happy one, as his side were defeated 3-1 by AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Milan took the lead inside 12 minutes in the Spanish capital, with Christian Pulisic’s corner being thundered home by the head of Malick Thiaw. It was a dream start for the visitors, although Real Madrid would respond soon after as Vinicius Junior scored from the penalty spot – he has also won the spot-kick, having been fouled by Emerson Royal.

However, Milan would lead at half time after Alvaro Morata found the net against his former club. Rafael Leao’s initial effort was parried by Andriy Lunin, which allowed the Spanish striker to score easily.

It got even better for Milan on 73 minutes when they went 3-1 ahead. Leao was again at the heart of things, as his driving run ended with a cross to Tijjani Reijnders, who fired past Lunin after being left with lots of space inside the Real Madrid penalty area.

Antonio Rudiger did score late on, but it was ruled out for offside by VAR. Real Madrid could do nothing further, which means that it is also back-to-back defeats for Ancelotti’s side, following on from their dismal 4-0 loss in El Clasico.