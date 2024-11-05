Real Betis receive major boost as key player returns to training ahead of Celta Vigo fixture

It was been a month since Giovani Lo Celso last played for Real Betis. The 28-year-old playmaker, who has scored five goals in his first six appearances back at the club, has been out since early October with a hamstring injury that he suffered whilst playing for Argentina during the international break.

Surprisingly, Betis have not missed Lo Celso too much as they have gone unbeaten in the five matches that he has missed (W3 D2). And the good news keeps coming for Manuel Pellegrini as he will soon be able to count on one of his star players.

As per Marca, Lo Celso re-joined group training on Tuesday. He is unlikely to be risked against NK Celje in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, but barring any setbacks, he will be including in the matchday squad to face Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Pellegrini will be keen to take things slow with Lo Celso, whose injury record over the last five years has been treacherous. Nevertheless, Betis will be eagerly anticipating his return to the football pitch.