Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique confirms Atletico Madrid interest in hiring him

Paris Saint-Germain coach and former Blaugrana manager Luis Enrique has confirmed that his opponents in the Champions League on Wednesday night were once interested in hiring him. Atletico Madrid contacted Luis Enrique before Diego Simeone took over the side, to lead them to their most glorious era ever.

Simeone took charge of Atletico in late 2011, replacing the dismissed Gregorio Manzano in December, before leading them to Europa League glory. Manzano had come in that summer, when Luis Enrique was leaving Barca Atletic, and taking over at Roma for his single season in charge at the Olimpico. Presumably that was the side he had committed to.

"I have no doubt that despite their Champions League results, Atlético Madrid will show their best, strongest, and most serious version tomorrow. They will be a tough opponent to face. We are counting on the fact that we're playing at home."

“Yes, it was true (that Atletico Madrid contacted him), but I had already given my word to another club. I think Atletico Madrid was lucky because if I had gone, I wouldn’t have been there half as many years, far from it because I don’t have that energy, Simeone is the best coach they can have. He’s been there for eleven years, how lucky the Atletico Madrid fans were,” Luis Enrique explained to the press.

Luis Enrique was adamant that Atletico Madrid would be at their best on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes, in spite of their poor results against Lille and Benfica of late, saying their individual players were at the top level.

“It is evident that it is going to be a game with many difficulties, against a recognisable team in Europe, a coach with one of the longest careers. You can only do so many years at Atltico Madrid like Cholo Simeone if you have a very top level.”

The pair went to battle on more than one occasion while ‘Lucho’ was in charge of Barcelona, when the Blaugrana won their second treble, and Simeone’s Atletico were arguably at the peak of their powers, making two Champions League finals in three years. The Asturian said he had little preference over the style of play Simeone employs though.

“I don’t have any preference about the style of play. Tomorrow I will see Mr. Simeone again, with whom I had coincided as a player, also as a coach. I admire when I see a coach of a big club continue with this energy because it is difficult to do so, we need a lot to spend so many years [in one place]. We will play against an opponent that knows what they are doing, we know that we have to play well individually and collectively.”