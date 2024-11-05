Osasuna winger to miss Copa del Rey clash in order to continue helping DANA storm recovery effort

Osasuna winger Ruben Garcia will not be available for Los Rojillo on Tueesday night, as they visit Chiclana in Andalusia for their Copa del Rey clash. He will continue to help with the clean-up effort in the Valencian Community following the DANA storm tragedy.

After the brutal flash flooding caused by the DANA storm, which has taken at least 215 lives at the time of writing, many elements of Spanish football have reacted in solidarity with the region. Osasuna manager Vicente Moreno broke down in tears in his Friday press conference ahead of their game against Real Valladolid. He was then seen the following day helping out in his hometown of Massanassa with the clean-up effort.

Osasuna will collaborate in the reconstruction of Massanassa, the town of its coach, Vicente Moreno.https://t.co/M5XsthF1O3#OsasunaWithMassanassa pic.twitter.com/VY4pZlgZV2 — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) November 1, 2024

Garcia also returned home the following day with a van full of supplies to his home in Xativa, between Valencia and Alicante. He has remained there since, as detailed by Marca. Garcia requested permission from Osasuna to stay there and continue to help out with the clean-up effort, missing their clash with Chiclana.

Ruben garcia también vino con una furgoneta llena de ayuda …Después del partido y ahí sigue ayudando

Graciassss pic.twitter.com/L2PJJu36M8 — rosa santos molto (@rosasantosmolto) November 4, 2024

Amidst a number of acts of solidarity, Real Betis have also sent supplies and donated €100k to the cause, holding a collection at their training ground, explain Relevo. Many of their players appeared to provide supplies too, but when asked by the club, decided not to publicise their acts of charity – although it has come out anyway.

These are just two more acts of solidarity and aid amongst many in Spanish football, with plenty of desire from other clubs to help and contribute what they can. The same outlet explain that football in the region could take some time to get back to normal, with 105 pitches damaged, and 15 completely destroyed beyond recognition.